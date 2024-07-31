News & Insights

NetGear Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

July 31, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$45.175 million, or -$1.56 per share. This compares with -$8.587 million, or -$0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$21.443 million or -$0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.0% to $143.900 million from $173.413 million last year.

NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$45.175 Mln. vs. -$8.587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.56 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $143.900 Mln vs. $173.413 Mln last year.

