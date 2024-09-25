NETGEAR Expands Nighthawk Portfolio With Three New WiFi 7 Routers

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR has expanded its Nighthawk WiFi 7 standalone router portfolio with the addition of the RS600, RS500 and RS200 routers. These routers are available now on NETGEAR.com, with the RS600 priced at $499, RS500 at $399 and RS200 at $229 MSRP. They will be gradually available at other retailers.



The new standalone WiFi 7 routers complement the Nighthawk RS700S and RS300, offering impressive speed, low latency and high capacity, all supported by strong security features. These routers feature a smooth, slender chassis with “patented omni-directional” internal antennas. These antennas ensure optimal signal range and 360-degree coverage throughout the home. Households can choose a Nighthawk router that best suits their specific needs and budget, enabling them to harness the latest multi-gig Internet speeds with either a 2.5 Gig or 10 Gig Internet port, added NTGR.



NETGEAR highlighted that the new Nighthawk routers utilize advanced encryption protocols and threat detection systems, providing a crucial defense against dynamic cyber threats. Some of the key security features are WPA3 security, access control, automatic firmware updates, VPN support and guest WiFi options. The RS600, RS500 and RS200 models also come with a 30-day trial of NETGEAR Armor, Powered by Bitdefender, offering an extra layer of protection for connected devices without requiring multiple subscriptions.



Armor is integrated into the router, delivering real-time alerts for detected threats and personalized recommendations to enhance security and privacy. Additionally, each router features NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls, making it easy to manage children's online time and promote healthy online habits. A subscription fee will be charged after a 30-day trial period for a premium plan, though the basic features remain free of cost.

NTGR Focused on Strengthening WiFi 7 Portfolio

NTGR is looking to capitalize on the rapid demand for robust networking solutions owing to the growing number of Internet-connected devices and the shift from older WiFi standards to the much-awaited WiFi 7. WiFi 7 offers speeds 2.4 times faster than WiFi and meets the increasing demands of modern connectivity.



Earlier this month, the company enhanced its portfolio of WiFi 7 devices with the addition of the Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Hotspot (MR7400). Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX75 chipset and operating on AT&T’s 5G network, the M7 Pro offers an exceptional Internet experience, combining advanced WiFi 7 technology with 5G speeds.



In August 2024, NETGEAR unveiled the WBE710 Insight Manageable Tri-band WiFi 7 Access Point solution. This solution is designed to boost data throughput across multiple bands to lower network congestion.

NETGEAR, Inc. Price and Consensus

NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote

In June 2024, NTGR introduced two new products to its WiFi 7 mesh and standalone router lines: the Orbi 770 Tri-band Mesh System and the Nighthawk RS300 Router. These solutions provide enhanced speed and performance for devices and applications, along with robust security features. The company emphasized that the Orbi 770 and Nighthawk RS300 are its "most affordable" WiFi 7 offerings to date. It plans to further expand its WiFi 7 mesh and mobile hotspots product line to gain from the WiFi 7 upgrade cycle.

The early launch of the new 5G hotspot and several new product introductions position NTGR well to benefit from the WiFi 7 upgrade cycle. The company recently raised its third-quarter 2024 revenue guidance owing to the litigation settlement with TP-Link Systems Inc. and the early launch of the 5G mobile hotspot. The hotspot was previously expected to be unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenues for the third quarter are now expected to be between $170 million and $180 million compared with the earlier projected range of $160-$175 million. However, weak macroeconomic conditions and increasing costs remain concerns.

NTGR’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

NTGR currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 70.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 1.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX, Intrusion Inc. INTZ and American Software, Inc. AMSWA. STX presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas INTZ & AMSWA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Seagate Technology delivered an earnings surprise of 80.9%, on average, in three of the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, STX pulled off an earnings surprise of 40%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX has increased 18% to $7.41 in the past 60 days.



Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 34.7%, on average, in three of the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, INTZ pulled off an earnings surprise of 26.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTZ is pegged at a $2.19 loss per share.



American Software delivered an earnings surprise of 84.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, AMSWA pulled off an earnings surprise of 71.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSWA has increased 8.6% to 38 cents in the past 60 days.

