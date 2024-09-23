Netflix's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $416,555 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $8,296,838.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $770.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $770.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $706.0 $696.0 $701.0 $10.00 $7.0M 286 100 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $34.25 $33.8 $33.8 $710.00 $101.4K 930 61 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $39.9 $39.25 $39.6 $700.00 $95.0K 1.4K 93 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $79.95 $79.05 $79.72 $770.00 $79.7K 3 51 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $79.7 $78.9 $79.7 $770.00 $79.7K 3 10

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 275 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Netflix, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,107,110, the price of NFLX is up 1.13% at $708.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days. Expert Opinions on Netflix

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $761.6666666666666.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Netflix options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

