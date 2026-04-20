Netflix's Global Expansion Still Wide Open: More Upside Ahead?

Netflix’s NFLX global expansion opportunity remains wide open as it plans to expand beyond its current base of 325 million paid members toward a long-term ambition of 1 billion users. Despite its scale, the company still reaches below 45% of broadband households and captures only about 5% of global TV viewership share, underscoring a significant untapped market. Management estimates a roughly $670 billion addressable revenue opportunity, highlighting the long runway ahead.



International expansion is accelerating, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where revenues grew 20% year on year to $1.51 billion in the first quarter of 2026, outpacing Netflix’s overall growth. This outperformance is supported by strong local content and rising streaming adoption, highlighting the region’s importance to the company’s long-term strategy. At the same time, Netflix is strengthening its revenue model beyond subscriptions. Its advertising business is expected to reach about $3 billion in 2026, doubling year over year, while pricing power and strong retention support ARPU expansion.



Importantly, Netflix benefits from the ongoing shift from linear TV to streaming, a structural tailwind that continues to expand its opportunity set. While competition and content spending remain challenges, the company’s scale, engagement flywheel and diversified growth drivers position it well.



Netflix’s projected 12%-14% total revenue growth for 2026 reflects steady execution as the company continues to scale its monetization efforts and capture a meaningful share of its vast untappedglobal marketopportunity.

Netflix’s Global Push Faces Rising Streaming Rivals

In terms of global expansion opportunities, two strong competitors to consider alongside Netflix are Amazon AMZN and Disney DIS.



Amazon has become a formidable challenge to Netflix's global expansion in the face of rising streaming rivals. It uses a bundled ecosystem strategy through Prime, combining video with e-commerce and cloud services, lowering costs and boosting engagement globally. AMZN also benefits from scale, infrastructure and a 315 million ad-supported audience. While content identity is weaker, Amazon’s ecosystem integration and global reach give it a clear expansion edge over Netflix.



Disney uses a content-first, franchise-driven strategy powered by strong intellectual property like Marvel and Star Wars. DIS benefits from global storytelling, localized content and bundling with Hulu and ESPN to boost engagement. While Disney faces higher costs and complexity, its IP strength, monetization and global brand make it a major competitor to Netflix.

NFLX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Netflix have gained 3.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming both the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s return of 1.3% and the broader Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 2.6%.

NFLX’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Netflix appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 7.7X, higher than the industry's 4.11X. NFLX carries a Value Score of D.

NFLX’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.19 per share, up by 4 cents over the past 30 days. This indicates a 26.09% increase from the previous year.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.