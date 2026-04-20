Netflix's Durable Competitive Advantage: What Investors Need to Know

Key Points

Netflix's early entry into streaming, essentially creating the category, resulted in powerful brand recognition and a scale advantage.

The company’s ability to generate impressive profits is the envy of the industry.

With the latest price hikes, investors have a clear way to measure Netflix’s potent competitive advantages.

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When it comes to the most forward-thinking companies this century, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is toward the top of the list. It launched its streaming service in the U.S. in 2007. And less than two decades later, it has grown into a market cap of $411 billion. It's no surprise that the streaming stock has been a big winner, rising over 23,000% in 20 years (as of April 17).

This high-quality business should at least be on every investor's watch list, mainly because of the economic moat it has built. Here's what you need to know about Netflix's durable competitive advantage.

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Being first comes with two key benefits

Netflix rose to streaming dominance, because more than a decade ago, its peers weren't really taking it seriously. The company was competing more with traditional cable-TV networks, winning over households with its low cost, wide selection, and better user experience. It's early entrance to the space, essentially creating the streaming category, gave Netflix a first-mover advantage.

That has resulted in two notable competitive advantages that continue to support the company's phenomenal success.

The first is Netflix's brand name. It has become synonymous with streaming video entertainment. And it has tremendous mindshare among consumers around the globe. It has the highest brand awareness, at 92%, in the U.S. among video-on-demand services, according to Statista.

Netflix's ability to create popular content helps in this area. Shows like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Bridgerton were cultural hits that transcend borders and give the streaming platform high visibility.

The second durable competitive advantage comes from Netflix's huge scale. It's not a coincidence that this business is one of the most profitable in the industry, boasting an excellent operating margin of 32.3% in the latest quarter.

Licensing and producing content is incredibly expensive. Netflix plans to spend $20 billion just in 2026, so scale matters. With its 325 million subscribers (as of year-end 2025) and Q1 revenue of $12.2 billion, the company can better leverage its massive content costs across a large user and sales base, leaving money to flow to the bottom line.

This setup makes it difficult for smaller rivals to effectively compete. They don't have the content budget to keep churning out hit shows and movies. And without scale, profitability is harder to achieve.

Netflix's pricing power is the ultimate test

Investors can measure the potency of Netflix's competitive advantages by monitoring the company's pricing power. The business just raised prices in the U.S. last month, a move that's part of its long-term strategy.

These hikes have typically been well-received in the past, as membership numbers continue climbing. But now that the streaming market is as competitive as it's ever been, it might not be so easy to keep the party going.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.