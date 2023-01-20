Netflix's CEO Change Is Huge. This One Matters Even More

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors have earned over 26,000% in gains under co-founder Reed Hastings, but shareholders shouldn't worry about leadership as he steps down as co-CEO. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shareholders have done pretty well under Rich Templeton, too, and he's also stepping down as CEO and moving to executive chairman. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case that, of the two, the Texas Instruments leadership transition is the more important one to follow.

