Netflix vs. Walt Disney: Which Stock Will Make You Richer?

Key Points

Investors can benefit from Disney's low valuation and streaming profit growth.

Should Netflix’s forward P/E ratio drop significantly, investors will have to re-evaluate the situation.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

Netflix has long been at the forefront of changes in the media landscape, with its leadership position in the streaming wars. This has supported huge growth that has driven shares 732% higher in the past decade (as of Jan. 15).

With its unmatched treasure trove of intellectual property, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is no slouch in the entertainment industry. But this consumer discretionary stock trades 44% below its peak.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Which of these companies will make you richer?

Consider Disney's low valuation and streaming upside

Disney shares currently trade at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.2. That's much cheaper than Netflix's 27.3 multiple. This is one reason why the House of Mouse can make investors more money over the next five years.

Another factor to consider is Disney's burgeoning direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming profits. Operating income within this segment jumped nearly 10-fold in fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 27, 2025) compared to fiscal 2024. It is expected to climb meaningfully in the current fiscal year.

Valuation expansion and DTC earnings gains introduce two powerful tailwinds that can lift Disney stock to new heights.

Waiting for a Netflix pullback

Netflix stock is well off its all-time high from June last year. If the share price continued falling such that the forward P/E ratio approached 20, then it would be time to have a fresh discussion about what the better investment opportunity is between Netflix and Disney.

Should you buy stock in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,146,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 17, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.