Netflix Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NFLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 72 extraordinary options activities for Netflix. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 34 are puts, totaling $2,900,610, and 38 are calls, amounting to $2,206,578.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $1140.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale activity within a strike price range from $440.0 to $1140.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $50.5 $49.6 $49.6 $870.00 $471.2K 554 374 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.2 $15.05 $15.05 $500.00 $168.5K 697 115 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $73.85 $69.45 $69.45 $870.00 $166.6K 158 588 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $76.65 $71.4 $73.65 $880.00 $162.0K 376 783 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $98.35 $94.75 $98.35 $905.00 $157.3K 99 35

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Netflix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Netflix's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,300,061, with NFLX's price up by 6.66%, positioned at $928.4.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1056.25.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy

