Netflix To Open Office In Canada

(RTTNews) - Netflix is set to make a new home for itself in Canada by opening a new corporate office in the North American country soon. The office is expected to be setup mostly in Toronto or Vancouver.

The move by the online-video streaming giant comes a decade after Canadians invited Netflix into their homes for the first time. It had begun filming their first original production in Ontario in 2012. Netflix has over seven million Canadian subscribers and recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Canada.

The Canadian office will be in addition to Netflix's production hub in Toronto which was set up in 2019. Netflix said its growing local presence will help it share Canadian stories more authentically with the world, whether through the development of original content or through co-production and licensing opportunities.

Netflix has already spent more than C$2.5 billion on productions in the country since 2017. In the process, it also built relationships with so many talented directors, screenwriters, actors, producers, animators and more.

The video-streaming service provider is adding the Canadian office to its ever growing international presence.

It had opened a French office last year and is on track to set up an office in Italy in the second half of 2021. The company reportedly has 21 corporate offices around the world, including Amsterdam and Rome. It also has offices in the UK, Netherlands, India, Mexico, and Australia.

