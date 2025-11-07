Netflix Stock Split Explained: What It Means for Investors

In a headline-grabbing move, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just announced its first stock split in a decade. Investors want to know—is this development simply cosmetic, or could it drive real value for shareholders?

Below, we’ll break down Netflix’s stock split and dive into what it means for investors, showing how the move can create positive value for shareholders of the entertainment stock.

Netflix’s Shares to Move Down, But Value Remains the Same

On Nov. 17, the company will complete a 10-for-1 stock split—so if shares close at $1,100 on Nov. 14, they’ll open around $110 post-split.

Stock splits do not, in and of themselves, change the value of a company.

Whether one invests $1,100 in Netflix immediately before or immediately after the split, the dollar value of their investment will be the same.

Yet, a lower price tag makes Netflix more accessible to smaller retail investors—especially those without access to fractional shares.

Now, let's dive into what investors need to know about the move and why it could have long-term implications beyond just a lower share price.

Netflix’s Stock Split Can Boost Employee Retention, A Win for Shareholders

In its press release, Netflix outlined the reason for its stock split. They want to make their stock price “more accessible to employees who participate in the Company's stock option program.” As an appreciating tech stock, stock-based compensation (SBC) is a significant part of how employees get paid. Since the beginning of 2023, Netflix has recorded SBC of around $1 billion. During that same period, shares have provided a return of more than 200%.

By lowering the per-share price, Netflix is making it easier for employees to access stock options—increasing participation, retention, and alignment with shareholders. Because these options typically come with a vesting schedule, they also reduce short-term turnover and help build a culture of long-term ownership.

Easy access to stock options can also make employees more dedicated to their jobs, as their compensation is directly tied to the movement in Netflix’s share price.

Netflix is also mulling a purchase of media assets from Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). Doing so would likely result in the firm needing to increase its headcount, and Netflix’s stock split would also help incentivize and retain these new employees.

Stock-Based Compensation: An Increasingly Important Indicator for NFLX

Netflix’s stock split is a positive development for shareholders, but not for immediately obvious reasons.

The move highlights the need to pay closer attention to the company’s stock-based compensation going forward.

Out-of-control SBC can dilute shareholders and put sustained downward pressure on a stock, especially when issued at scale.

With roughly $1 billion in SBC already on the books since early 2023—and a potential Warner Bros. deal in the mix—investors will want to keep a close eye on these numbers over the coming quarters.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.