Is Netflix Stock Going to $200?

Key Points

Netflix walked away from the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, which was the right financial decision.

The company’s ad revenue is projected to double in 2026.

Investors shouldn’t ignore the key risks that center on the streaming stock’s valuation and industry competition.

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It's been an eventful few months for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The entertainment juggernaut was tied up in acquisition talks with Warner Bros. Discovery. But it recently chose to leave the negotiating table because of unattractive financial terms.

The streaming stock popped 14% on this welcome news in late February. Netflix can now turn its focus back on its business. That's a good thing, but can its share price double and go to $200?

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Dominating the streaming landscape

I think the market is correct in cheering for the decision not to pursue the Warner Bros. Discovery deal. Netflix would have had to take on a massive amount of debt. For a business in such solid financial shape, this presented a notable risk. And from an operational perspective, integrating the assets of Warner Bros. Discovery added uncertainty.

Netflix has been performing at a very high level. And the leadership team can turn its attention to keeping the momentum going. The company expects to generate $51.2 billion (at the midpoint) in revenue this year, which would be 13% higher than 2025's total. Ad sales are projected to double to $3 billion in 2026.

Profitability isn't an issue for the scaled streaming platform. Netflix posted a stellar 29.5% operating margin in 2025. That key metric has been improving dramatically as the business has gotten bigger. In 2020, the operating margin was 18%.

Risks Netflix investors need to pay close attention to

While I believe that $200 per share is a probable outcome for Netflix, I wouldn't be surprised to see it happen on a longer time frame than the bulls hope for, perhaps over seven years.

Valuation remains a potential cause for concern. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.4. There's a valid argument that Netflix warrants that type of multiple. However, this is a mature business whose growth prospects will likely normalize in the future.

Another risk factor relates to the competitive landscape. Netflix's engagement, measured as a share of TV viewing time in the U.S., increased from 7.5% in Q4 2022 to 8.8% in January 2026. At the same time, the streaming industry overall jumped from 24.8% to 47%. What's more, Alphabet's YouTube currently has a 42% higher share than Netflix. The tech titan's streaming platform is commanding more attention on TVs.

For Netflix's stock price to effectively double to $200, it will need to overcome the valuation and competitive headwinds. Given how extremely well the shares have fared in the past, though, investors probably continue to have high hopes. It's best to temper expectations.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.