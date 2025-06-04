Netflix Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $53,599 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $2,677,761.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $1225.0 for Netflix over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Netflix stands at 480.65, with a total volume reaching 291.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Netflix, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $1225.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1219.0 $1212.35 $1214.86 $10.00 $1.0M 2.3K 10 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $240.8 $238.05 $240.8 $1020.00 $264.8K 581 13 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $38.7 $36.8 $37.99 $1225.00 $189.9K 19 54 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $533.0 $525.25 $528.37 $700.00 $158.5K 18 3 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $250.75 $246.1 $246.1 $1200.00 $123.0K 7 0

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Present Market Standing of Netflix

With a trading volume of 196,174, the price of NFLX is up by 0.75%, reaching $1227.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Netflix

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1287.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Netflix options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral

