Is Netflix the Next Trillion-Dollar Company?

Key Points

Its future may depend less on subscriber growth and more on monetization.

Advertising could become the biggest long-term growth driver.

The trillion-dollar thesis comes with high expectations.

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Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) already changed how the world watches entertainment. It built the leading global streaming platform, expanded into more than 190 countries, and became one of the most profitable media companies in the world.

Now investors are asking a bigger question: Could Netflix eventually become a trillion-dollar company?

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At first glance, that sounds ambitious. Netflix already carries a massive valuation, and subscriber growth has slowed from its early hyper-growth years. But the company is also evolving in ways that could significantly increase its long-term profitability.

The path to $1 trillion exists. But so do the obstacles.

Why Netflix could get to the $1 trillion mark

The biggest reason Netflix could eventually reach a trillion-dollar valuation is simple: The business model is becoming more profitable.

For years, investors focused mainly on subscriber growth. But Netflix has quietly shifted toward monetization. Instead of just adding users, the company is trying to earn more from its existing audience, mainly by raising prices. In fact, it has raised prices almost every year for close to a decade, and will likely continue to do so in the years to come.

Beyond subscription income, advertising is increasingly playing a major role in growing long-term profitability. Netflix's ad-supported plans already reach more than 250 million active users globally. That gives the company a large premium audience that advertisers want to reach. More importantly, advertising can become enormously profitable once the platform scales thanks to operating leverage.

If Netflix successfully builds a strong advertising business, it could create a second major revenue engine on top of its subscription business. That changes the long-term math significantly. Netflix may also be able to rely on margin expansion.

Netflix already generates an operating margin above 30%, and there may still be room for improvement as it scales its ad-supported business. Advertising business generally carries a higher margin, and more subscribers means better operating leverage. If the company can continue growing revenue at a healthy pace while steadily expanding margins, earnings could grow much faster than revenue.

Finally, Netflix still has an optional upside from newer initiatives like live programming, gaming, and physical experiences such as Netflix House. None of these needs to become a huge success for the company to grow. But if even one becomes meaningful, it could add another layer to the growth story.

Why Netflix may never reach $1 trillion

At the same time, investors should not underestimate the challenges.

The first issue is valuation. Netflix already trades at a premium multiple, which means the market already expects strong growth, rising profits, and successful execution in advertising. As of this writing, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 41 times. When expectations are high, even good results sometimes aren't enough.

Besides, scale also creates its own limitations. It is much harder for a company generating tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue to keep growing rapidly. Subscriber growth will likely moderate over time, and future expansion will likely depend more on pricing and engagement than on explosive user additions.

Also, competition remains intense. Netflix may be a leader in paid streaming, but the battle for consumer attention has expanded far beyond traditional media companies. YouTube, gaming platforms, short-form video apps, and social media all compete for the same hours of entertainment time.

That matters because Netflix's long-term success depends heavily on engagement. If users spend less time on the platform over time, advertising and pricing power could weaken. In other words, if Netflix struggles to monetize ads as effectively as investors expect, the trillion-dollar thesis becomes much harder to justify.

What does it mean for investors?

Netflix becoming a trillion-dollar company is possible. But it likely won't happen because the company suddenly returns to hypergrowth or makes a transformative acquisition. The next phase looks very different from the last one. The real opportunity lies in whether Netflix can turn its enormous global audience into a far more profitable ecosystem over time. That means:

growing advertising into a meaningful business,

steadily improving margins,

and keeping users deeply engaged across the platform.

Investors who believe that the company can deliver on those aspects may want to track the stock closely.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.