Netflix Grants Warner Bros. Discovery Waiver For Rival Bid Discussions

(RTTNews) - Netflix (NFLX) has granted Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) a limited seven-day waiver under its merger agreement. This allows Warner Bros. Discovery to discuss a competing proposal from rival bidder PSKY. Netflix acknowledged the ongoing distractions for shareholders and the broader entertainment industry.

The waiver is intended to allow Warner Bros. Discovery to "fully and finally resolve" the competing proposal. Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery rose about 3.5 percent on Tuesday, while Paramount Global (PARA) shares gained roughly 6 percent.

Both the proposed Netflix-Warner Bros. merger and the Paramount offer face significant regulatory scrutiny. Industry observers and lawmakers have raised concerns about whether Netflix's bid would receive approval, as combining two major streaming platforms could raise antitrust issues and potentially lead to higher prices for consumers. Netflix has argued the deal would preserve jobs in a media sector facing widespread layoffs and financial pressure.

Paramount's offer has been positioned as more favorable to shareholders, but its financing structure has drawn attention due to backing from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

While Paramount has stated these investors will not hold governance rights, Netflix has indicated it expects the arrangement to face review from regulators, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Analysts note that regulatory outcomes in Europe could prove decisive, given the region's history of strict antitrust enforcement, while political considerations in Washington may also influence the final decision.

