NetEase Skids After China Plans To Impose Tech Restrictions

(RTTNews) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES) shares are falling more than 18 percent on Friday morning trade as China is planning to impose new restrictions on tech players, especially online gamers.

Currently, shares of the online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses are at $86.06, down 17.61 percent from the previous close of $104.41 on a volume of 6,468,125.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.