Chinese internet technology and gaming specialist NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) reported mixed forth quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 20. Q4 revenue of $3.66 billion came in just short of analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 billion and was also down 1.4% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share outperformed, reaching $2.07 compared to the estimated $1.73 per American depositary share (ADS). This was also reflected in a noticeable rise in net income to $1.3 billion, marking a 44.4% increase from the prior year.

Overall, the quarter highlighted NetEase's strong gaming prowess, although profitability faced pressure.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS* $2.07 $1.72 $1.58 31% Revenue $3.66 billion $3.72 billion $3.7 billion (1.4%) Net income $1.3 billion N/A $0.9 billion 44% Gross profit $2.2 billion N/A $2.3 billion (3.3%)

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

NetEase is an influential player in the technology landscape, primarily recognized for its gaming innovations alongside other tech-based offerings. Its core business revolves around gaming development and operations, which generate substantial revenue streams. In addition to games, NetEase branches out into educational technology through Youdao and ventures into music streaming via NetEase Cloud Music. Key focus areas for NetEase include enhancing its gaming segment, expanding internationally, and continuously diversifying its service offerings.

Over recent years, NetEase has shifted its spotlight to international expansion, aiming to capture markets in regions like Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Furthermore, the company is placing a strong emphasis on diversification, reducing reliance solely on gaming by increasing investments in its cloud music and educational services. These strategies are backed by NetEase’s robust technological infrastructure and its ongoing commitment to innovation.

Quarter Highlights: A Look at Performance and Achievements

The gaming segment remains pivotal to NetEase's success, with its revenue showcasing a year-over-year increase of 1.5% to $2.9 billion in Q4 2024. Titles like Marvel Rivals performed exceptionally well, capturing significant player interest and topping global charts on the gaming platform Steam. Despite these achievements, the segment's gross profit margin slightly declined to 66.7%, a repercussion of higher contributions from licensed, lower-margin games.

Diversification efforts were apparent in NetEase’s music and educational divisions. Cloud Music saw a revenue drop of 5.3% but improved gross margins, highlighting cost management measures. Similarly, Youdao marked its first annual operating profit -- a testament to the successful pivot towards tech-oriented educational innovations.

Financially, NetEase's net income escalated to $1.3 billion, an improvement of 44.4% from the prior year, largely attributed to reduced operating expenses, which fell by 15.1% to $1.2 billion through optimized marketing expenditures. Despite the struggles in profitability, NetEase maintained a commendable liquidity position, with a net cash position peaking at $18 billion.

Expansion plans in foreign territories continued to bear fruit, demonstrated by Marvel Rivals standout performance globally. Future strategic game releases are earmarked for Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to leverage new markets, enhancing its risk management and hedging against domestic regulatory pressures.

Guidance and Future Considerations

Management didn't offer specific forward guidance in its report. Elsewhere, management's guidance has shown cautious optimism as it steers NetEase into 2025, with an expectation of sustaining gaming momentum while broadening its international footprint. The recent quarterly underperformance in earnings has prompted a focus on refining cost structures to bolster profitability. The strategic rollout of new gaming content remains a priority to divest into higher-margin territories globally.

Investors should monitor NetEase's ongoing endeavors into cross-border markets and its positioning within China's regulated landscape, which presents both challenges and opportunities. Moreover, attention should turn to developments in innovations across its music streaming and educational service platforms as these areas hold considerable promise for diversifying revenue streams in tandem with evolutionary digital trends.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NetEase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.