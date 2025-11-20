Markets

NetEase Extends Share Repurchase Program For Additional 36 Months

November 20, 2025 — 04:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES) announced that its previously approved share repurchase program of up to $5.0 billion of the company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market or other transactions will be extended for an additional 36 months until January 9, 2029. As of September 30, 2025, approximately 22.1 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of $2.0 billion.

The board of directors approved a dividend of $0.1140 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The payment date is expected to be December 16, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around December 19, 2025, for holders of ADSs.

