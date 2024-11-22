News & Insights

NetEase Cloud Music Rebrands Stock Short Name

November 22, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Cloud Music Inc. (HK:9899) has released an update.

NetEase Cloud Music Inc. has announced a change in its stock short name from ‘CLOUD MUSIC’ to ‘NETEASE MUSIC’ effective November 27, 2024, while maintaining its stock code ‘9899’. This rebranding move follows a recent name change of the company, reflecting its affiliation with the larger NetEase brand.

