NetEase Cloud Music In Licensing Deal With TF Entertainment

(RTTNews) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES) announced that Cloud Village Inc. or NetEase Cloud Music, an interactive music streaming service provider in China, has signed a music licensing agreement with Beijing Time Fengjun Culture and Entertainment Development Co., Ltd, known as TF Entertainment.

Under deal terms, NetEase Cloud Music is authorized to use a wide range of TF Entertainment's catalog that focuses on younger generation. This will introduce more quality music from artists such as TFBOYS, TNT (Teens in Times), and TF Family.

Both parties will also jointly work to promote artists by leveraging their respective networks, and forging deep partnerships across the entertainment industry.

