NetEase Announces Retirement Of EVP Yingfeng Ding

December 26, 2025 — 10:58 pm EST

(RTTNews) - NetEase Inc. (NTES, 9999.HK), an internet and game services provider, announced that Yingfeng Ding will retire from the Company after 23 years of dedicated service.

Ding has served as Executive Vice President and head of the Interactive Entertainment Group, a core part of NetEase's online games division. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the Company's interactive entertainment business and driving its growth over more than two decades. His retirement will be effective December 31, 2025.

Yingfeng Ding will remain a consultant to NetEase in 2026 following his retirement.

