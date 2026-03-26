Markets

NetDragon Websoft Reports Lower Profit In FY25

March 26, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (0777.HK) on Thursday, reported results for the fiscal year 2025.

Profit attributable to owners of the company came at RMB151 million for 2025, compared with RMB311 million in 2024, as lower revenue and one-off charges including cryptocurrency impairment weighed on earnings.

Revenue declined to RMB4.5 billion in 2025 from RMB6.05 billion in 2024. Operating expenses fell to RMB2.6 billion from combined selling, administrative and research expenses of RMB3.35 billion in 2024, reflecting cost optimisation measures.

Profit attributable to owners of the company declined despite lower costs, while core segmental profit from gaming and application services slipped to RMB897 million from RMB925 million in 2024.

0777.HK closed trading on Thursday, at HKD 8.440 up HKD 0.040 or 0.48 percent on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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