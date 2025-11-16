Netcompany Group A (CPSE:NETC) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 357.61

The average one-year price target for Netcompany Group A (CPSE:NETC) has been revised to 357,61 kr. / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of 324,46 kr. dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 292,90 kr. to a high of 446,25 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.89% from the latest reported closing price of 319,60 kr. / share.

Netcompany Group A Maintains 0.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.31%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netcompany Group A. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NETC is 0.16%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 3,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 604K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IHAK - iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF holds 464K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETC by 25.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 374K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NETC by 2.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 284K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETC by 22.30% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 252K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NETC by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.