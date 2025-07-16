NetClass Technology INC Secures CNY 3.38 Million Contract for Smart Digital Campus Project at Shanghai East China Model High School

NetClass Technology wins a CNY 3.38 million contract for smart campus solutions at Shanghai East China Model High School.

Quiver AI Summary

NetClass Technology INC, a B2B smart education IT solutions provider, has successfully secured a contract for the "Smart Digital Campus Construction" project at Shanghai East China Model High School, valued at approximately CNY 3.38 million (US$0.47 million). This win showcases NetClass's strong capabilities in educational informatization, as the project will involve designing and implementing integrated smart campus solutions. Dr. Jianbiao Dai, Chairman and CEO of NetClass, emphasized the significance of the contract in demonstrating the company's understanding of the educational sector's needs and their commitment to enhancing learning environments with advanced technology. This achievement marks a crucial step in NetClass's strategic expansion into the digital campus solutions market, reinforcing its innovative and transformative role in educational infrastructure.

Potential Positives

NetClass Technology INC successfully secured a contract valued at approximately CNY 3.38 million (US$0.47 million) for the prestigious "Smart Digital Campus Construction" project at Shanghai East China Model High School, showcasing its strong capabilities in educational informatization.

This contract award signifies recognition from a leading educational institution, reinforcing NetClass's reputation and credibility in the educational sector.

The project highlights NetClass's commitment to innovation and its strategic expansion into the growing market for digital-intelligent campus solutions.

The awarded project underscores the company's expertise in creating integrated smart campus solutions that enhance learning environments, streamlining administration and safety in educational settings.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose any financial details related to the project's profitability, raising questions about the potential return on investment for the company.

There is no mention of competitive bidding results or market positioning, which could imply a lack of competitive edge or differentiation in their offering.

The release focuses solely on a single project, which may indicate a reliance on one significant contract rather than a broad portfolio of projects, suggesting potential vulnerability.

FAQ

What project did NetClass Technology INC win?

NetClass won the "Smart Digital Campus Construction" project for Shanghai East China Model High School.

What is the value of the contract awarded to NetClass?

The contract value is approximately CNY 3.38 million (US$0.47 million).

What solutions will NetClass provide for the project?

NetClass will design and implement an integrated suite of smart campus solutions for the school.

Why is this project significant for NetClass?

This project reinforces NetClass's leadership in educational informatization and expands its presence in digital campus solutions.

Where are NetClass’s offices located?

NetClass has offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETCLASS Technology INC (Nasdaq: NTCL; the “Company” or “NetClass”), a leading B2B smart education IT solutions provider with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, today announced its successful bid for the prestigious "Smart Digital Campus Construction" project for Shanghai East China Model High School. Following a rigorous evaluation process by the tender committee and final approval from the procuring entity, NetClass was awarded the contract, with a total value of approximately



CNY



3.38 million (US$0.47 million).





This significant win represents strong recognition from the esteemed Shanghai East China Model High School and the broader educational sector, of NetClass’s comprehensive capabilities in educational informatization. The project entails the design and implementation of an integrated suite of smart campus solutions, leveraging NetClass’s expertise in building intelligent, connected, and future-ready educational environments.





"This contract award is a testament to the strength of our solutions and our deep understanding of the evolving needs of the education sector,” said Dr. Jianbiao Dai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NetClass. “We are honored that Shanghai East China Model High School has entrusted us to deliver a state-of-the-art smart digital campus. This project exemplifies our commitment to empowering educational institutions with technology that enhances learning, streamlines administration, and creates safer, more efficient environments. It is a milestone that reinforces our leadership in educational informatization and accelerates our strategic expansion into comprehensive digital campus solutions."





The successful bid marks a breakthrough in NetClass’s strategic expansion into the rapidly growing market for digital-intelligent campus solutions. Securing this project with a leading educational institution underscores the Company's innovative approach and technological prowess in transforming traditional educational infrastructure.







About NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC







NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC is a leading B2B smart education specialist with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo, providing innovative IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies, and other organizations. Our services include SaaS subscription services and application software development, with solutions spanning teaching and campus management, online teaching, examinations, epidemic prevention, data storage, EDC (Education Credit) blockchain systems, and lecturer evaluation services. Our mission is to deliver reliable, high-quality products that drive sustainable growth for our customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.netclasstech.com









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







NETCLASS TECHNOLOGY INC





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@netclasstech.com







Jackson Lin





Lambert by LLYC





Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593





Email:



jian.lin@llyc.global





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.