Netcapital Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) announced Loss for first quarter of -$3.64 million

The company's earnings totaled -$3.64 million, or -$1.27 per share. This compares with -$2.53 million, or -$5.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.7% to $0.19 million from $0.14 million last year.

Netcapital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.64 Mln. vs. -$2.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.27 vs. -$5.10 last year. -Revenue: $0.19 Mln vs. $0.14 Mln last year.

