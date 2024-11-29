Netcall PLC Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Netcall (GB:NET) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Netcall PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, as Rathbones Investment Management Ltd and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited have adjusted their voting rights in the company. The total voting rights now stand at 9.996%, down from the previous 10.8%. This update suggests a strategic shift by the investment managers, potentially influencing Netcall’s market positioning.
For further insights into GB:NET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.