Netcall PLC Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Netcall (GB:NET) has released an update.

Netcall PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, as Rathbones Investment Management Ltd and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited have adjusted their voting rights in the company. The total voting rights now stand at 9.996%, down from the previous 10.8%. This update suggests a strategic shift by the investment managers, potentially influencing Netcall’s market positioning.

