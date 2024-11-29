News & Insights

Netcall PLC Sees Shift in Major Holdings

November 29, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Netcall (GB:NET) has released an update.

Netcall PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, as Rathbones Investment Management Ltd and Investec Wealth & Investment Limited have adjusted their voting rights in the company. The total voting rights now stand at 9.996%, down from the previous 10.8%. This update suggests a strategic shift by the investment managers, potentially influencing Netcall’s market positioning.

