NetApp's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Stock Down

NetApp, Inc. NTAP reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The figure declined 0.6% year over year. The bottom line was within the company’s guided range of $1.48-$1.58.

Revenues of $1.56 billion increased 1% year over year. The figure was within the guidance of $1.455-$1.605 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 1.2%. As anticipated, first-quarter revenues were fueled by solid performance in the Americas enterprise, which offset weakness in the U.S. public sector and EMEA.

NetApp expressed confidence following a strong start to the year, highlighting the strength of its portfolio and its ability to execute effectively in a dynamic environment.

Management reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2026. It continues to expect revenues in the range of $6.625-$6.875 billion, up 3% year over year at the midpoint. Non-GAAP earnings per share are still forecasted to be between $7.60 and $7.90. Non-GAAP gross margin is still anticipated to be 71-72% and non-GAAP operating margin to be in the band of 28.8-29.8%.

Following the announcement, NTAP’s shares are down 8% in the pre-market trading session today. In the past six months, shares have risen 17.1% compared with the Computer Storage Devices industry’s growth of 30.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NTAP’s Top-Line Details

NTAP reports revenues under two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud.

The Hybrid Cloud segment includes revenues from the enterprise data center business, including product, support and professional services.

The Public Cloud segment comprises revenues from products delivered as a service and related support. The portfolio contains cloud automation and optimization services, storage and cloud infrastructure monitoring services.

Revenues from the Hybrid Cloud segment increased 1% year over year to $1.4 billion. The Public Cloud segment’s revenues improved 1% to $161 million. Excluding the divested Spot business, Public Cloud revenues grew 18% year over year in the fiscal first quarter.

We expected fiscal first-quarter revenues from the Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud segments to be $1.34 billion and $173 million, respectively.

NetApp, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

Within the Hybrid Cloud segment, Product revenues (46.8% of segmental revenues) decreased 2% year over year to $654 million.

Revenues from Support Contracts (46.3%) totaled $647 million, up 3% year over year. Professional and Other Services revenues (6.9%) amounted to $97 million, up 18%.

Region-wise, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific contributed 51%, 32% and 17% to total revenues, respectively.

Direct and indirect revenues added 24% and 76%, respectively, to total revenues.

Key Metrics of NTAP

In the first quarter, the company’s All-Flash Array revenues increased 6% year over year to $893 million, representing an annualized run rate of $3.6 billion. By the end of the first quarter, 45% of systems in its installed base under active support contracts were all-flash. Total billings rose 4% year over year to $1.51 billion. Deferred revenues and financed unearned services revenues totaled $4.5 billion, up 8.6%. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) were $4.94 billion, while the Unbilled RPO was $415 million.

NTAP’s Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin of 71.1% was down 110 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

The Hybrid segment’s gross margin was 70% compared with 72.4% in the prior year. The Public Cloud segment witnessed a gross margin of 80.1%, up from 71.1%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $707 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income decreased 0.5% year over year to $401 million. Non-GAAP operating margin was 25.7%, down from the prior-year figure of 25.9%.

NTAP’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

NetApp exited the quarter ended July 25, 2025, with $3.32 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments compared with $3.85 billion as of April 25, 2025. Long-term debt was $2.485 billion, flat sequentially.

Net cash from operations was $673 million compared with $675 million in the previous year's quarter.

Free cash flow was $620 million (free cash flow margin of 39.8%) compared with $640 million in the prior-year quarter (37%). The increase in free cash flow was primarily driven by improvements in working capital.

The company returned $404 million to its shareholders as dividend payouts and share repurchases in the fiscal first quarter. The company returned $300 million to shareholders through share repurchases and distributed $104 million in dividends.

NTAP also announced a dividend of 52 cents per share payable on Oct. 22, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 3.

NTAP’s Q2 Guidance

The company anticipates revenues to be in the range of $6.625-$6.875 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.68 billion.

Adjusting for the divested Spot business in the prior-year comparison, this guidance reflects 3% growth.

For the second quarter, the company expects a consolidated gross margin to be in the range of 71-72%, and an operating margin in the range of 28% to 29%.

Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be between $1.84 and $1.94, with a midpoint of $1.89. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.88 per share.

NTAP’s Zacks Rank

NetApp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

Western Digital Corporation WDC reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.66 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2%. The company reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly revenues of $2.61 billion surged 30% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion. The growth reflects rising demand for high-capacity storage driven by cloud computing and generative AI, both of which require massive and cost-effective storage backbones that HDDs still provide. On a sequential basis, revenues increased 14%.

Teradata TDC reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.63%. The bottom line plunged 26.6% year over year.

Revenues of $408 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.91%. The figure declined 6.4% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Super Micro Computer SMCI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 41 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line declined 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Super Micro Computer’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $5.76 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.82%. The top line improved 8.5% year over year and 25.2% sequentially.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.