NetApp's (NTAP) FlexPod XCS to Augment Hybrid Cloud Experience

NetApp NTAP and Cisco CSCO recently announced the launch of FlexPod XCS as part of the highly successful FlexPod portfolio.



Organizations nowadays are battling increased complexity, loss of control and operational challenges beyond human capacity. Hence, they are on the lookout for every tool available to boost their in-house resources and skill sets like automation and a variety of hybrid cloud and SaaS services. This has made hybrid cloud services the need of the hour.



Amid this scenario, FlexPod XCS comprises an array of capabilities designed to tackle the many challenges of hybrid cloud and provides one automated platform for modern applications, data and hybrid cloud services.

What Does FlexPod XCS Offer?

Cisco and NetApp introduced the original FlexPod a couple of years ago, which is designed to power customers’ most demanding apps, integrate advanced cloud services and manage data easily. It comprises pre-validated storage, networking, server technologies from Cisco and NetApp.



In this hybrid cloud era, FlexPod XCS is the next evolution of the joint innovation between NetApp and Cisco. The new FlexPod XCS platform has been developed to expedite the delivery of modern applications and data in a hybrid cloud environment. It is the first and only hybrid cloud solution that brings augmented visibility and automation across all three major public cloud providers, enabling enterprises to operate more efficiently.



With FlexPod XCS, NetApp and Cisco are offering simplified hybrid cloud operations by augmenting flexibility, accessibility and scalability and reducing costs for their customers to deliver an unparalleled hybrid cloud experience. This new offering extends and evolves the FlexPod infrastructure from an on-premises and edge standard to a standard for the hybrid cloud. This offering lays the framework for continued joint innovation, rolling out new solutions to the market for tackling modern workloads.



Moreover, FlexPod XCS delivers four core advantages to help customers rev up their hybrid cloud journeys:



Visibility: It provides an enhanced view of Cisco compute and NetApp storage through Cisco Intersight, the world’s simplest hybrid cloud operations platform.



Hybrid Cloud Connectivity: With this new platform, customers can gain the operational certainty of putting the right apps and data in the right place at the right time.



Automation: It will deliver improved automation across all phases of the life of customers’ infrastructure. For instance, it will use Cisco Intersight Cloud Orchestrator to simplify all key day-to-day operations.



Flexibility: Organizations will now have the option to use FlexPod-as-a-Service, a pay-as-you-grow pricing model for financial and operational flexibility. FlexPod-as-a-Service aids in lowering initial costs and provides customized purchasing options based on budgets and usage.



FlexPod XCS platform is currently in preview for partners and customers and is expected to be generally available globally in mid-2022.

Leading Storage Device Stocks

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, NetApp is a leading provider of enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services. It belongs to the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry. The company’s performance is gaining from continued strength in Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud segments and robust billings growth.



Some other prominent players in the same industry are Western Digital WDC and Pure Storage PSTG.



Western Digital is witnessing higher demand from cloud customers and recovering enterprise and video and image application markets. In the last reported quarter, revenues from the Cloud end market (39.7% of total revenues) increased 89% year over year to $1.92 billion.



Robust demand for 18-terabyte and 20TB energy-assisted drives and enterprise solid-state drives expected to drive the top line. Demand for the WD Black product line is strong due to gamers’ preference for more customized solutions. Momentum in SanDisk retail products bodes well.



Pure Storage performance is gaining from continued momentum in Pure-as-a-Service, Portworx and Evergreen Storage subscription services. The company is benefiting from strength across FlashArray and FlashBlade businesses as well as strong growth prospects in the data-driven markets of AI, ML, Internet of Things, Real-time Analytics and Simulation. Solid uptake of Cloud Block Store, ObjectEngine Cloud and CloudSnap augurs well in the long haul.

Recently, Pure Storage collaborated with Amazon’s subsidiary — Amazon Web Services— to enhance its Portworx solutions with solution development and enablement programs. This will allow organizations to shift Kubernetes workloads into production. Kubernetes is an open-source system that automates software deployment.

