Is NetApp Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $18.7 billion, NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is an intelligent data infrastructure company that provides a range of enterprise software, systems, and services that customers use to transform their data infrastructures. The San Jose, California-based company operates in two segments: Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and NetApp fits this description perfectly. The company combines unified data storage, integrated data, and operational and workload services. It also creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry’s best data management.
However, the data storage company dropped 32% from its 52-week high of $135.45. In the last three months, NTAP has dipped 22.3%, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 2.1% decline.
Longer term, NetApp slipped 20.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 1.4% decrease. Moreover, shares of NTAP have declined 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, whereas the Dow Jones rose 6.2% over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the beginning of March.
Despite meeting Wall Street expectations with Q3 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.91 on Feb. 27, NTAP shares fell 15.6% on the following day as the company missed Street forecasts and came in at $1.6 billion. For fiscal year 2025, NetApp expects earnings to be in the range of $7.17 per share to $7.27 per share, with revenue ranging between $6.5 billion to $6.6 billion.
Further, in comparison, rival Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has outpaced NTAP. DELL stock decreased 10.9% over the past 52 weeks and experienced a decline of 14.2% on a YTD basis.
Despite its underperformance compared to broader markets over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic about NTAP’s prospects. With a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from 19 analysts, the stock is currently trading below the mean price target of $121.20.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.