NetApp & Nutanix Partner to Advance Hybrid Cloud & Virtualization

NetApp, Inc. NTAP has announced a collaboration with Nutanix to integrate its Intelligent Data Infrastructure with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP), advancing enterprise virtualization and hybrid cloud modernization. Expected later this year, the integration will combine NetApp’s ONTAP data management software and enterprise storage systems with the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, creating a unified platform for managing on-premises, cloud and containerized environments.

The partnership is focused on giving customers greater flexibility and control over their data and virtualization strategies. By merging ONTAP’s secure, intelligent data foundation with NCP’s hybrid multicloud capabilities, the solution is designed to support enterprise-scale workloads while enabling seamless movement across infrastructure environments.

Core Benefits of this Alliance

A primary advantage of the collaboration is the modernization of both the virtualization stack and the underlying data infrastructure. Enterprises can upgrade existing environments with minimal disruption while positioning themselves for containerized and cloud-native applications. The architecture also enables independent scaling of compute and storage, enhancing performance and operational efficiency.

Migration is another major advantage. Through NFS-based integration, customers can move virtual machines more efficiently, reducing complexity and downtime. Tools like NetApp Shift and Nutanix Move enable rapid, data-in-place VM conversions, often within minutes, accelerating deployment timelines.

The combined platform also emphasizes operational simplicity, offering unified management, improved troubleshooting and VM-level control over performance, storage and recovery. With ONTAP handling data management, organizations can streamline operations while enhancing resiliency and mobility.

NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

Cyber resilience is a core component, with features such as NetApp’s Autonomous Ransomware Protection with AI (ARP/AI) providing real-time threat detection and protection against data exfiltration. Both companies plan to extend the collaboration into AI by integrating ONTAP with Nutanix’s Agentic AI platform, reinforcing their focus on supporting next-generation workloads.

NetApp is gaining from strong demand for its modern all-flash arrays, which are supporting enterprise and AI workloads. The company is also benefiting from rising adoption of public cloud storage and AI solutions, supported by partnerships with hyperscalers. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, NetApp expects revenues in the range of $1.795-$1.945 billion. For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $6.772-$6.922 billion.

NTAP’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, NTAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 18.1% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry's growth of 102.8%.



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Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Sandisk Corporation SNDK, Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB and Intuit Inc. INTU. SNDK sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while BLKB and INTU carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sandisk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 371.3%. In the last reported quarter, SNDK delivered an earnings surprise of 75.14%. Its shares have surged 448.2% in the past six months.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.1%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 3.48%. Its shares have decreased 37.6% in the past year.

Intuit’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.97%. INTU’s long-term earnings growth rate is 14.3%. Its shares have decreased 30.7% in the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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