NetApp (NTAP) Unveils Spot Ocean CD Solution for Kubernetes

NetApp NTAP recently debuted Spot Ocean CD which is a continuous delivery solution for Kubernetes. Spot Ocean CD is an extension of the company’s Spot Ocean solution and will aid users in improving the delivery of cloud applications through deployment automation across clusters and workloads.

NetApp stated that DevOps teams are now facing immense pressure as they have to deliver increasingly complex applications through a delivery process that contains hundreds of deployments over multiple clusters. This increases the risk of failure in the delivery process for the DevOps team.

By using Spot Ocean CD, the DevOps team can automate and optimize the Kubernetes delivery process through a centralized deployment and offer smooth Kubernetes deployment without affecting consistency, safety or productivity. It will also help to lower costs, highlighted NetApp.

Spot Ocean CD will also aid DevOps teams to establish and sustain deployment strategies across a wide array of clusters and workloads. This will provide developers the ability to identify and prevent possible incidents at early stages that can impact efficiency and result in huge costs.

The solution also boasts intelligent continuous delivery capabilities such as Canary/Blue-Green rollout strategies, traffic management, verification-driven process and managed failure policies for smart rollbacks with relatively more control.

It also extends enterprise-grade support and functionalities like manager dashboards, SSO, granular permissions management, multi-cluster management and frequent updates associated with customer feedback.

NetApp acquired cloud services startup –– Spot –– in July 2020. The acquisition of Spot bolstered NTAP’s Application Driven Infrastructure capabilities. Spot’s compute platform provides customers with solutions that help optimize workloads while maintaining service-level objectives and service-level agreements.

NetApp’s performance is being affected by a weak IT spending environment. Increased budget scrutiny especially cloud cost optimization amid macroeconomic turbulence and forex volatility acted as a dampener. NTAP now expects fiscal 2024 revenues to decline in the low-to-mid single-digit range on a year-over-year basis.

However, management believes that these are temporary headwinds and expects IT spending to rebound in time. The company remains well-poised to gain from data-driven digital and cloud transformations.

At present, NetApp carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 9.8% compared with the sub-industry’s gain of 22.5% in the past year.



