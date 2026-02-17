NetApp (NTAP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

NetApp (NTAP) closed the most recent trading day at $101.07, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the data storage company had lost 1.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NetApp in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.07, indicating a 8.38% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.69 billion, showing a 2.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.9 per share and a revenue of $6.75 billion, signifying shifts of +8.97% and +2.68%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NetApp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. NetApp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, NetApp is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.96. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.39 of its industry.

We can also see that NTAP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer- Storage Devices industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

