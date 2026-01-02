NetApp (NTAP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, NTAP's low point in its 52 week range is $71.8378 per share, with $127.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.43. The NTAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends
RJF 13F Filers
Institutional Holders of ACO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.