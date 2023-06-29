NetApp (NTAP) Enhances BlueXP to Strengthen Data Security

NetApp NTAP announced the introduction of new features in NetApp BlueXP. This update further enhances NetApp's footprint in the data storage market amid rising cyberattacks.

Data plays a crucial role in business operations, drives innovation and shapes exceptional customer experiences. Therefore, the growing threat of cyberattacks, such as ransomware, and potential data loss or corruption can have devastating consequences. Also, the complexity of modern data infrastructures, which often span multiple on-premises and cloud environments, presents challenges for data protection, security and compliance.

The newly introduced capabilities of BlueXP provide data services that enable the discovery, management and protection of data across multi-cloud infrastructures. This is accomplished by utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning operations to optimize business outcomes, added NTAP.

NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

The key features include cohesive data protection strategies that can be applied to systems and workloads from a centralized control point. BlueXP's backup and recovery capabilities have also been expanded to support a broader range of workloads, including application-consistent database deployments.

Additionally, the new BlueXP features private and restricted modes. This enables BlueXP and its associated storage and data services to be implemented in highly secure and compliance-sensitive settings, including government clouds or "dark site" implementations that require complete isolation from Internet connectivity.

Overall, NetApp continues to solidify its position as a leading provider of secure and efficient data storage solutions, addressing the evolving challenges faced by businesses in the modern data-driven world.

In May, the company announced its latest ASA (All-Flash SAN Array) A-Series to tackle increasing IT complexity and restricted IT budgets. The company also announced a Ransomware Recovery Guarantee to minimize ransomware attacks.

At present, NetApp carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 15.4% compared with the sub-industry's growth of 32.8% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Perion Network PERI, InterDigital IDCC and Blackbaud BLKB. Each of these companies presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion Network’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 5.6% in the past 60 days to $2.84. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 25%.

Perion Network’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.3%. Shares of PERI have risen 76.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2023 EPS has increased 249% in the past 60 days to $8.08. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.9%.

InterDigital’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 170.9%. Shares of IDCC have rallied 49.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 EPS has improved 9.3% in the past 60 days to $3.75.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.4%. Shares of the company have risen 17.8% in the past year.

