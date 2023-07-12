NetApp (NTAP) & DreamWorks Renew Strategic Collaboration

NetApp NTAP recently announced an extension of its strategic collaboration with DreamWorks Animation. The two companies had first partnered in 2018.

NetApp will continue to be DreamWorks’ cloud data services provider. Notably, the studio generates nearly a petabyte of data for every movie.

The animation studio will be using NetApp’s on-premises and cloud solutions to strengthen its hybrid cloud environment and boost productivity. The co-engineering partnership will allow DreamWorks to leverage the engineering talent of NetApp as well to resolve engineering problems related to improving workflows in a hybrid cloud environment and simultaneously reducing latency.

By using NetApp’s AFF solutions, DreamWorks will be able to boost performance in high-performance computing environments and migrate data with higher efficacy to NetApp StorageGrid.

DreamWorks will also be gaining more agility by extending applications to the cloud with the help of Azure NetApp Files and NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP. This will also expand geographic reach and support distributed resources. Using NetApp’s ONTAP systems solution, the studio will be able to lower latency requirements and boost data center efficiency.

NetApp provides enterprise storage, data management software, and hardware products and services. The company’s performance is being affected by a weak IT spending environment. Increased budget scrutiny, especially cloud cost optimization, amid macroeconomic turbulence and forex volatility acted as a dampener.

NetApp now expects fiscal 2024 revenues to decline in the low-to-mid single-digits range on a year-over-year basis. However, management believes that these are temporary headwinds and expects IT spending to rebound in time.

The company remains well-poised to gain from data-driven digital and cloud transformations. Frequent product launches and secular trends in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing bodes well. Extensive cost discipline measures and the company’s dividend and share repurchase activity are noteworthy. NetApp recently announced a new additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

At present, NetApp carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 22.5% compared with the sub-industry's growth of 43% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

