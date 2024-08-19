NetApp (NTAP) Boosts Data Infrastructure for San Jose Sharks

NetApp, Inc. NTAP recently signed a partnership with the San Jose Sharks to become a preferred data infrastructure provider for the team. The San Jose Sharks, a premier professional ice hockey team in Silicon Valley, is focused on utilizing digital media to boost the experience of fans.



From live game footage to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, the Sharks depend majorly on video to keep fans engaged. This effort requires a reliable storage platform to manage such a robust amount of data. By leveraging NTAP’s cutting-edge technology, the Sharks are likely to efficiently manage their digital assets, especially in delivering immersive fan experiences through innovative media content.



Through the integration of NetApp AFF C-Series systems, the Sharks are broadening their capacity to store and manage their premium digital content. This increased capacity is essential for the Sharks’ in-house video production team, enabling them to store extensive footage from games and interviews, thereby making video production files accessible whenever needed.



Furthermore, the Sharks will leverage NetApp ONTAP FabricPool, an advanced capability that automates the tiering of infrequently accessed data to the cloud. This allows the Sharks' IT team to emphasize more strategic tasks, saving the time spent on manual data maintenance procedures.



San Jose, CA-based NetApp is one of the premium providers of enterprise storage, data management software and hardware products and services. Its intelligent data infrastructure combines unified storage, integrated data services and CloudOps solutions to deliver a comprehensive solution that meets the complex needs of modern organizations.



The company is benefiting from the rising demand for its all-flash and cloud storage portfolio. In July 2024, it announced the addition of advanced capabilities to its intelligent data portfolio, suitable for workloads such as GenAI and VMware platforms. The advancements are engineered to streamline and optimize these workloads across critical hybrid multi-cloud architectures.



Going ahead, the company expects the new AFF A-series, along with its C-series and ASA products, to maintain a strong foothold in the all-flash market. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s All-Flash Array Business’ annualized net revenue run rate was $3.6 billion, up 17% year over year.



It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). NTAP’s shares have surged 70.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 78.5% in the past year.



Other Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM, sporting a Zacks Rank of #1, is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. COMM has a long-term growth expectation of 18.15%.



Harmonic Inc. HLIT enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. HLIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1.

