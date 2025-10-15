NetApp Launches Enterprise-Grade Data Platform to Power AI Innovation

NetApp, Inc. NTAP has unveiled a visionary suite of new products designed to strengthen its enterprise-grade data platform and power the next era of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. As AI adoption moves from experimental pilots to mission-critical, agentic applications, NetApp’s latest advancements enable enterprises to make their data AI-ready on a modern, secure and scalable infrastructure.

The highlight of the launch is NetApp AFX, a next-generation, disaggregated all-flash storage system built for demanding AI workloads. Running on the trusted NetApp ONTAP architecture, AFX decouples performance and capacity to deliver linear scaling of up to 128 nodes, offering terabytes per second of bandwidth and exabyte-scale capacity. It supports NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD certification and provides robust data management, built-in cyber resilience and seamless integration across on-premises and cloud environments. Optional DX50 data compute nodes introduce a global metadata engine, offering a real-time catalog of enterprise data accelerated by NVIDIA computing.

Complementing AFX is the NetApp AI Data Engine (AIDE), a unified, AI-native data service designed to simplify, secure and accelerate the entire AI data lifecycle. Integrated with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, AIDE enables organizations to connect their entire data estate across hybrid multicloud environments. It automates data synchronization, ensures up-to-date visibility and embeds security guardrails throughout the AI workflow. By running natively within the AFX cluster and leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and NIM microservices, AIDE powers advanced features like vectorization, semantic discovery and secure, policy-driven operations—offering enterprises clarity, governance and efficiency for confident AI adoption.

Customers can access the new NetApp AFX and AIDE offerings through direct purchase or via a NetApp Keystone STaaS subscription. Together, these solutions mark a major leap in enabling enterprises to securely and efficiently harness the power of AI across hybrid and multicloud environments.

NetApp also introduced an Object REST API for Azure NetApp Files (ANF), available in public preview, which allows customers to directly access their NFS and SMB datasets through Azure Data & AI services such as Microsoft Fabric, Azure OpenAI and Azure Databricks, without data movement or duplication. This makes it possible to analyze, train and build AI applications on existing ANF datasets while maintaining enterprise-grade performance and reliability.

Further enhancing hybrid cloud flexibility, NetApp unveiled an Enhanced Unified Global Namespace in Microsoft Azure, powered by new FlexCache capabilities in ANF. This innovation allows enterprises to seamlessly unify their data across on-premises and cloud environments, enabling instant visibility and writable access to ONTAP-based data wherever it resides. Paired with SnapMirror, it also supports hybrid use cases like continuous backup, disaster recovery and automated workload balancing.

The increasing demand for NetApp’s cloud storage and AI solutions bodes well. In the fiscal first quarter, the company secured more than 125 AI and data lake modernization deals. NTAP expanded its AI ecosystem and launched a new AIPod Mini with Intel. This solution tackles the cost and complexity challenges of implementing AI at the department and team levels. It also completed the NetApp reference architecture for NVIDIA Cloud Partners. The launch of AI reference architectures with NVIDIA (AIDP), Intel (AIPod Mini), Cisco (FlexPod) and Lenovo (AIPod), and certification for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, indicates NetApp is deeply embedded in the evolving AI stack. NetApp expects fiscal 2026 to be a pivotal year for enterprise AI storage.

NetApp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 48.2% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry's growth of 100.6%.



