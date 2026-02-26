NetApp Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $334 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423 million or $2.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $1.71 billion from $1.64 billion last year.

NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $334 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $1.71 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.21 To $ 2.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.795 B To $ 1.945 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.92 To $ 8.02 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.772 B To $ 6.922 B

