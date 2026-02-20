NetApp Gearing Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

NetApp, Inc. NTAP is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 26, after the closing bell.

The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $2.01 and $2.11 for the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $2.07 per share, indicating 8.4% growth from the year-ago level.

Net sales are anticipated to be in the range of $1.615 billion to $1.765 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.69 billion, implying a 2.9% increase from the prior-year reported number.

NTAP’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while matching once, delivering an average surprise of 2.68%.

Key Factors to Note for NTAP’s Q3 Earnings

NetApp is witnessing higher demand from customers for its portfolio of modern all-flash arrays, especially the C-series capacity flash and ASA block-optimized flash. The new all-flash A-series is also picking up momentum. These enterprise storage products will allow users to boost workloads, including traditional enterprise applications and Gen AI. The company expects the new AFF A-series, along with its C-series and ASA products, to capture further share in the all-flash market. The company’s All-Flash Array revenues increased 9% year over year in the fiscal second quarter to $1 billion, representing an annualized run rate of $4.1 billion.

Increasing demand for NetApp’s cloud storage and AI solutions bodes well. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company strengthened its enterprise AI position with the launch of AFX and AIDE, expanded ecosystem partnerships with NVIDIA, Intel, Cisco and Lenovo, and closed about 200 AI-related deals.

NetApp’s Public Cloud segment’s revenues improved 2% to $171 million in the last reported quarter. Excluding the divested Spot business, Public Cloud revenues grew 18% year over year. First-party and marketplace cloud storage services grew 32%. Strong hyperscaler partnerships with Amazon and Microsoft through offerings like Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and Microsoft Azure NetApp Files solidify NetApp’s position as a critical player in the cloud infrastructure space. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Total Public Cloud segment revenues is pegged at $179 million for the fiscal third quarter.

However, an uncertain global macroeconomic environment may dampen customer spending, with continued weakness in the U.S. public sector posing concern. The company anticipates near-term headwinds in U.S. public sector. This might have affected the company’s quarterly performance. Prolonged storage cycles and delayed infrastructure upgrades could pressure revenues if conditions deteriorate further. Stiff competition from other data management and cloud storage providers remains a significant risk.

Recent Developments

On Dec. 9, 2025, NetApp and F5 expanded their long-standing collaboration to deliver high-performance AI data solutions and help enterprises prepare for the post-quantum cryptography era. With AI workloads and S3 storage environments becoming increasingly central to enterprise operations, the two companies are combining NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure with F5’s Application Delivery and Security Platform to offer secure, resilient and scalable data delivery.

On Dec. 2, 2025, NetApp announced a new capability that streamlines enterprise workflows by connecting AWS AI and Analytics services directly to NetApp data across cloud and on-premises environments.

What Our Model Says About NTAP

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NTAP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

NTAP has an Earnings ESP of -3.96% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

