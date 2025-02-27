NETAPP Earnings Results: $NTAP Reports Quarterly Earnings

NETAPP ($NTAP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.91 per share, missing estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,641,000,000, missing estimates of $1,728,076,350 by $-87,076,350.

NETAPP Insider Trading Activity

NETAPP insiders have traded $NTAP stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $9,532,841 .

. GEORGE KURIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $6,182,128 .

. CESAR CERNUDA (President) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $2,529,780

THOMAS MICHAEL NEVENS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,666 shares for an estimated $798,053 .

. ELIZABETH M O'CALLAHAN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,082 shares for an estimated $375,069 .

. LORENZO DANIEL DE (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,310 shares for an estimated $282,814.

NETAPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 434 institutional investors add shares of NETAPP stock to their portfolio, and 418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

