Markets
NTAP

NetApp Cuts FY23 Outlook; Stock Down 11%

November 29, 2022 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Tuesday, NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) lowered its outlook for the full year 2023.

Looking forward, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $5.30 - $5.50 per share and revenue growth of 2% to 4%.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $5.40 - $5.60 per share and revenue growth of 6% to 8%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $5.52 per share and revenues of $7.30% for the full year.

NTAP closed Tuesday's trading at $71.79, down $0.78 or 1.07%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $8.29 or 11.55% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTAP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.