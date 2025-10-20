NetApp Boosts ONTAP Security With OPSWAT Integration for Safer Data

NetApp, Inc. NTAP has announced the integration of OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Storage Security with NetApp ONTAP, enhancing file security across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. This collaboration combines NetApp’s trusted storage platform with OPSWAT’s advanced threat prevention technologies to help organizations detect and prevent hidden malware, macro threats, sensitive data leaks and file-borne vulnerabilities, all without disrupting existing workflows.

The integration delivers multi-layered protection through OPSWAT’s industry-leading technologies, including MetaDefender Multiscanning for identifying known and unknown threats, Deep CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) for file sanitization, Proactive DLP (Data Loss Prevention) for preventing data leaks, patented vulnerability assessment to identify exploitable weaknesses and adaptive sandboxing for dynamic threat analysis.

In addition to ONTAP integration, MetaDefender Storage Security supports SMB, NFS and SFTP, ensuring flexibility for easy integration with existing infrastructure and deployment requirements. NetApp’s unified data storage and integrated services provide enterprises with seamless flexibility to manage any data, for any application, anywhere—securely and intelligently.

Management highlighted that by adding additional virus scanning capabilities from its partner ecosystem that reinforce its position as the most secure storage on the planet, this solution gives customers more choices to stop file-borne threats before they spread, reduce compliance exposure and ensure uninterrupted critical operations even as risks evolve.

NetApp’s Partnerships Signal Long-Term Momentum

NetApp’s strategic collaborations bode well. Recently, the company and Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open-source solutions, have announced an expanded alliance aimed at accelerating the adoption of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization across both on-premises and public cloud environments. This strengthened partnership focuses on simplifying IT modernization and helping organizations migrate cloud-native workloads with greater ease and confidence.

In April 2025, NetApp partnered with Alphabet Inc. GOOGL to announce new capabilities for Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, a fully managed file storage service built natively into Google Cloud. These new capabilities significantly reduce complexity, boost performance and unlock new potential for cloud storage workloads, notably those driven by AI, EDA and large content repositories. These updates to Google Cloud NetApp Volumes demonstrate the synergy between NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure and Google Cloud’s scalable AI and storage ecosystem.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company anticipates revenues to be in the range of $6.625-$6.875 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be between $1.84 and $1.94, with a midpoint of $1.89.

However, NetApp faces stiff competition from bellwethers such as HP Inc., Dell, International Business Machines Corporation IBM and Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG.

IBM has collaborated with SAP to tap generative AI technology within the retail industry. The deal is likely to facilitate higher productivity and help accelerate business transformation in consumer-packaged goods and retail firms. Leveraging indigenous IBM technologies such as IBM Garage methodology, the company aims to help business enterprises undergo rapid digital transformation by embracing generative AI.

Pure Storage is riding on healthy sales, solid enterprise and subscription momentum, and its Meta partnership. PSTG’s Evergreen//One ensures SLA-backed performance, capacity and security with always-modern, disruption-free technology, while the rising uptake of Enterprise Data Cloud, hyperscaler gains and resilient execution support growth.

