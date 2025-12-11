NetApp and F5 Expand Partnership to Strengthen AI Data and PQC Security

NetApp, Inc. NTAP and F5 have expanded their long-standing collaboration to deliver high-performance AI data solutions and help enterprises prepare for the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) era. With AI workloads and S3 storage environments becoming increasingly central to enterprise operations, the two companies are combining NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure with F5’s Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) to offer secure, resilient and scalable data delivery.

The joint solution enhances throughput for massive AI datasets through advanced load balancing, traffic prioritization and real-time analytics, enabling seamless and secure AI/ML workflows across NetApp’s enterprise-grade S3 storage architectures. It also strengthens protection against “harvest now, decrypt later” threats by securing sensitive S3 data flows and supporting long-term encryption needs.

Management stated that the company’s expanded collaboration underscores its commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for today’s enterprises. By integrating innovations in NetApp StorageGRID with F5’s advanced traffic management and quantum-secure encryption technologies, customers can unlock the full potential of their AI workflows and protect critical data.

NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

As part of this collaboration, customers can adopt cutting-edge PQC innovations from both companies to mitigate emerging risks posed by quantum computing, which is expected to eventually break conventional cryptographic standards. F5’s BIG-IP technology supports hybrid key agreement and NIST-approved quantum-resistant algorithms, providing PQC-ready secure communication for NetApp StorageGRID clusters. Enterprises can transition to quantum-safe encryption gradually, starting with universal adoption of TLS 1.3 for faster handshakes, lower latency and better bandwidth efficiency.

F5 ADSP’s support for hybrid cryptography ensures interoperability and helps modernize encryption frameworks without major architectural changes. Prioritizing quantum-resistant algorithms for high-risk data—such as financial information and patient records—further improves security while maintaining performance and operational efficiency.

NetApp’s strategic partnerships bode well. In October 2025, NetApp and Red Hat expanded their alliance to accelerate the adoption of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization across on-premises and cloud environments. The collaboration helps customers modernize IT and simplify cloud-native workload migration. Also, NetApp and Cisco expanded their long-standing partnership with the new NetApp AFX architecture, integrating Cisco Nexus switches for intra-cluster connectivity and soon extending to FlexPod AI. The collaboration aims to deliver a strong, enterprise-grade foundation for AI. The company also expanded its tie-up with Google Cloud to help customers speed up cloud transformation. New block storage features in Google Cloud NetApp Volumes enhance support for key workloads like virtualization, databases and AI.

For the third quarter, the company anticipates revenues to be in the range of $1.615-$1.765 billion. The company expects non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 72.3-73.3%, and non-GAAP operating margin in the band of 30.5% to 31.5%. Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be between $2.01 and $2.11.

NTAP’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, NTAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 17.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry's growth of 83.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Teradata Corporation TDC, Western Digital Corporation WDC and Sandisk Corporation SNDK. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ERIC and CLFD carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Teradata’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 23.12%. In the last reported quarter, TDC delivered an earnings surprise of 35.85%. Its shares have surged 42.7% in the past six months.

Western Digital earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.18%. WDC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 22.7%. Its shares have surged 271.6% in the past year.

Sandisk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 470.1%. In the last reported quarter, SNDK delivered an earnings surprise of 37.1%. Its shares have surged 379.1% in the past year.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.