NetApp and Commvault Partner to Boost Cyber Resilience Solutions

NetApp, Inc. NTAP and Commvault have announced an alliance to deliver an integrated solution designed to strengthen enterprise data protection and cyber resilience. This unified offering enables organizations to secure, manage and rapidly recover data across both on-premises and cloud environments, ensuring that critical information remains available, immutable and recoverable at all times. By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to enhance resilience, improve security and expand their joint go-to-market capabilities in a fast-growing segment.

The partnership comes at a time when enterprises are rethinking cyber resilience strategies to keep pace with the rapid growth of unstructured and mission-critical data driven by AI, analytics, video and IoT workloads. In this evolving landscape, resilience must shift from a reactive to a proactive approach, where ransomware detection, response and recovery are automated, rapid and inherently secure. As a result, scalable resilience has become essential for maintaining compliance, ensuring business continuity and sustaining competitive advantage.

Through this alliance, the companies address the increasing need for unified cyber detection and ransomware recovery at scale. By integrating Commvault’s advanced resilience, data protection and recovery capabilities with NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure and AI-driven ransomware detection, they deliver a differentiated, end-to-end cyber resilience solution. This integration enables organizations to detect threats earlier, limit their spread and recover more efficiently, thereby reducing downtime and minimizing operational disruption.

NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

A key component of the collaboration is a closed-loop recovery architecture that links early ransomware detection with automated and validated recovery workflows. Leveraging NetApp’s Autonomous Ransomware Protection (ARP) alongside Commvault’s threat-aware backup and synthetic recovery capabilities, the solution helps organizations reduce data loss, accelerate full recovery and restore operations with greater confidence. It also supports improved recovery point objectives (RPOs), shorter rollback windows and better data preservation, ultimately lowering the cost of downtime.

The partnership will continue to innovate by incorporating NetApp ONTAP restore technology as a recovery target, further enhancing recovery speed and minimizing data loss. Together, NetApp and Commvault aim to provide customers with a robust, scalable and intelligent framework for cyber resilience, enabling them to safeguard their data and maintain operational continuity in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Recently, NetApp also partnered with Elastio to strengthen enterprise cyber resilience through a layered defense approach that extends from primary storage to backup and recovery data. The collaboration focuses on addressing increasingly sophisticated ransomware threats that can infiltrate production systems undetected and persist within snapshots and backups.

NetApp is benefiting from rising adoption of public cloud storage and AI solutions, supported by partnerships with hyperscalers. Strong momentum in AI deployments and healthy cash flows further support growth. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, NetApp expects revenues in the range of $1.795-$1.945 billion. For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues in the band of $6.772-$6.922 billion.

NTAP’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, NTAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 10.2% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry's growth of 115.3%.



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Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Sandisk Corporation SNDK, Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB and Western Digital Corporation WDC. SNDK sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while BLKB and WDC carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sandisk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 371.3%. In the last reported quarter, SNDK delivered an earnings surprise of 75.14%. Its shares have surged 497.3% in the past six months.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.1%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 3.48%. Its shares have decreased 36.9% in the past year.

Western Digital earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.2%. WDC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 51.1%. Its shares have surged 609.6% in the past year.

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