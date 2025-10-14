Markets
NetApp Adds New Capabilities In NetApp Volumes With Google Cloud

October 14, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NetApp (NTAP) has deepened its collaboration with Google Cloud to help customers accelerate cloud transformation. New capabilities in NetApp Volumes include: increased Data Unification with Block Capabilities; strengthened integration with Gemini Enterprise; and enhanced Unified Global Namespace. With the addition of block capabilities to NetApp Volumes, the Flex service level now supports unified storage with both the NAS and SAN protocols.

Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp, said: "Our customers will benefit from consistent low-latency performance, enhanced data management with features like snapshots and replication, and the operational simplicity of managing both file and block storage all from the NetApp Volumes service."

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
