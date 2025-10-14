NetApp Adds New Capabilities In NetApp Volumes With Google Cloud

(RTTNews) - NetApp (NTAP) has deepened its collaboration with Google Cloud to help customers accelerate cloud transformation. New capabilities in NetApp Volumes include: increased Data Unification with Block Capabilities; strengthened integration with Gemini Enterprise; and enhanced Unified Global Namespace. With the addition of block capabilities to NetApp Volumes, the Flex service level now supports unified storage with both the NAS and SAN protocols.

Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp, said: "Our customers will benefit from consistent low-latency performance, enhanced data management with features like snapshots and replication, and the operational simplicity of managing both file and block storage all from the NetApp Volumes service."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.