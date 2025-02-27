net2phone Launches AI Agent for Enhanced Customer Experience Across Sales, Support, and Administration

net2phone AI Agent enhances customer interactions through scalable AI solutions for sales, support, and administrative tasks.

Quiver AI Summary

net2phone has launched the AI Agent, a virtual assistant designed to enhance customer experiences across sales, support, and administrative tasks through various channels including website, phone, and chat. This scalable and customizable solution utilizes conversational AI to manage routine inquiries, appointment scheduling, and personalized account information, offering services that mimic human interactions with improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The AI Agent supports multiple languages and is available 24/7, addressing common challenges such as staffing optimization and repetitive customer requests. The initiative aims to help businesses streamline operations while enhancing customer engagement. For more detailed information, businesses are invited to explore the net2phone AI Agent website.

Potential Positives

Introduction of net2phone AI Agent enhances customer engagement by providing a scalable and customizable virtual agent for businesses across multiple communication channels.

Employs conversational AI to assist with sales, support, and administrative tasks, increasing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Offers multilingual support and 24/7 availability, catering to diverse customer needs and preferences.

Addresses common organizational challenges such as optimizing staffing and managing routine inquiries, providing a cost-effective solution for businesses.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on the capabilities of the net2phone AI Agent, which could suggest a shift towards automation that may raise concerns about job security for human employees in customer support roles.

The emphasis on cost-effectiveness and optimization of staffing levels may indicate that the company is prioritizing cost savings over the quality of customer service.

There is no mention of any pilot programs or current client testimonials that could substantiate the claims made about the AI Agent's effectiveness, potentially leaving customers skeptical about its performance.

FAQ

What is the net2phone AI Agent?

The net2phone AI Agent is a customizable virtual agent that manages sales, support, and administrative tasks across multiple channels for businesses.

How does net2phone AI Agent improve customer experiences?

It engages customers through conversational AI, providing fast and consistent responses to inquiries and managing tasks like scheduling and order status.

In which languages is net2phone AI Agent available?

The net2phone AI Agent is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, accommodating diverse customer communication preferences.

What challenges does net2phone AI Agent address?

It optimizes staffing, handles routine inquiries, and improves efficiency for both sales and support teams in organizations.

How can businesses learn more about net2phone AI Agent?

Businesses can visit the net2phone AI Agent website for detailed information on its features and functionalities.

net2phone



, a leading provider of intelligent communications-as-a-service for businesses and contact centers, today introduced



net2phone AI Agent



, offering businesses of all sizes a highly scalable and customizable virtual agent to provide exceptional customer experiences across sales, support and administrative tasks.





net2phone AI Agent



leverages conversational AI to engage customers in helpful dialogues and to take approved actions on their behalf,” said Zali Ritholtz, net2phone’s COO. “From answering routine customer questions on order status and product availability to executing more complex tasks such as managing appointments or processing product returns, the



net2phone AI Agent



follows the company’s business rules and leverages external APIs to interact with your existing programs, software, and databases – assisting customers in much the same way an employee would but with greater speed, consistency and more cost effectively.”







net2phone AI Agent



handles many aspects of routine customer interactions across the organization including:







Answering incoming calls and inquiries



Scheduling appointments and sending follow-up reminders



Providing customers with personalized account data including balances and order status



Greeting visitors on the website and guiding them in real-time







“Customers have strong channel preferences,” Ritholtz added. “



net2phone AI Agent



engages customers on the organization’s website, on the phone, or via chat – in whichever medium the customer is most comfortable. It is also fluent in multiple languages including English, Spanish and Portuguese, and is available around the clock.”







net2phone AI Agent



helps organizations solve common sales, support and staffing challenges including:







Optimizing staffing levels in response to volatile demand



Recruiting, hiring and training staff for temporary or seasonal roles that do not provide long-term value



Repeatedly addressing similar and routine customer inquiries and requests



Scheduling appointments and reminders







See the



net2phone AI Agent



website for more details on key features and functionalities:



https://www.net2phone.com/products/ai-agent



net2phone AI Agent



provides businesses of all sizes with a highly scalable and cost-effective solution to significant challenges organizations face as they work to enhance the experience of customer interactions,” said Jonah Fink, CEO of net2phone. “We invite businesses of all sizes to see how



net2phone AI Agent



can help your business grow more profitably.”







About net2phone:







net2phone's innovative cloud-based, unified communications as a service, contact center as a service and SIP trunking solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations with enhanced intelligence and insights. net2phone's commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality communications services has earned it a reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.



IDT Corporation



(NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit



net2phone.com



or connect on



LinkedIn



net2phone Media Contact:







Denise D'Arienzo





VP of Marketing & Sales Operations





Email:



denise.darienzo@net2phone.com









IDT Corporation Investor Relations Contact:







Bill Ulrey





Phone: (973) 438-3838





E-mail:



