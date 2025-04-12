Net Worth Update: Senator Rick Scott Made an Estimated $1.0M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Rick Scott made $1.0M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Rick Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Rick Scott is worth $551.1M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 1st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $48.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Rick Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Senator Rick Scott Stock Trading

We have data on up to $342.4M of trades from Senator Rick Scott, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 15th, 2023 sale of up to $5M of $WTT.

of $WTT. A December 20th, 2023 sale of up to $15K of $VAXX. The stock has fallen 99.97% since then.

Senator Rick Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Rick Scott:

S.1455: A bill to establish new ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes.

S.1416: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 for purposes of the tax on private foundation excess business holdings to treat as outstanding any employee-owned stock purchased by a business enterprise pursuant to certain employee stock ownership retirement plans.

S.1383: A bill to establish the Veterans Advisory Committee on Equal Access, and for other purposes.

S.1368: A bill to amend title 5, United States Code, to address the responsibilities of fiduciaries with respect to the Thrift Savings Fund, and for other purposes.

S.1360: A bill to require an annual report on United States portfolio investments in the People's Republic of China, and for other purposes.

S.1359: A bill to prohibit securities investments that finance certain companies of the People's Republic of China and to expand the Non-Specially Designated Nationals Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, and for other purposes.

Senator Rick Scott Fundraising

Senator Rick Scott recently disclosed $201.1K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 71st most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 40.6% of this came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $372.9K of spending. This was the 52nd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Scott disclosed $798.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 260th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

