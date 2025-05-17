Net Worth Update: Representative Shri Thanedar Made an Estimated $720.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Shri Thanedar made $720.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Shri Thanedar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Shri Thanedar is worth $41.0M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 28th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Thanedar has approximately $7.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Shri Thanedar Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.2M of trades from Representative Shri Thanedar, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 23rd, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $APO. The stock has risen 108.95% since then.

of $APO. The stock has risen 108.95% since then. A January 23rd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $AXP. The stock has risen 94.62% since then.

of $AXP. The stock has risen 94.62% since then. A August 1st, 2022 sale of up to $100K of $TSLA. The stock has risen 17.73% since then.

of $TSLA. The stock has risen 17.73% since then. A January 23rd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $SBUX. The stock has fallen 19.43% since then.

of $SBUX. The stock has fallen 19.43% since then. A January 23rd, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $BIIB. The stock has fallen 56.98% since then.

Representative Shri Thanedar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Shri Thanedar:

H.R.2655: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to sunset the Federal income tax on unemployment compensation.

H.R.1893: LIONs Act of 2025

Representative Shri Thanedar Fundraising

Representative Shri Thanedar recently disclosed $45.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 556th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 71.6% came from individual donors.

Thanedar disclosed $44.5K of spending. This was the 602nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Thanedar disclosed $6.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 32nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

