Net Worth Update: Representative Sara Jacobs Made an Estimated $1.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Sara Jacobs made $1.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Sara Jacobs Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Sara Jacobs is worth $74.3M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 14th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Jacobs has approximately $18.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Sara Jacobs's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Jacobs.

Representative Sara Jacobs Stock Trading

We have data on up to $11.1M of trades from Representative Sara Jacobs, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 6th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 39.79% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 39.79% since then. A April 9th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $TRV. The stock has risen 77.88% since then.

of $TRV. The stock has risen 77.88% since then. A April 9th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $MDT. The stock has fallen 31.57% since then.

of $MDT. The stock has fallen 31.57% since then. A April 9th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $ACN. The stock has risen 7.02% since then.

of $ACN. The stock has risen 7.02% since then. A April 9th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $LHCG. The stock has fallen 16.69% since then.

You can track Representative Sara Jacobs's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Jacobs.

Representative Sara Jacobs Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Sara Jacobs:

H.R.3005: Global Fragility Reauthorization Act

H.R.2601: Delete DOGE Act

H.R.2557: IVF for Military Families Act

H.R.2059: To prohibit the issuance of licenses for the exportation of certain defense articles to the United Arab Emirates, and for other purposes.

H.R.1196: Protect U.S. National Security Act

H.R.732: The Disaster Recovery Efficiency Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Sara Jacobs on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Jacobs.

Representative Sara Jacobs Fundraising

Representative Sara Jacobs recently disclosed $80.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 482nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 56.9% came from individual donors.

Jacobs disclosed $112.1K of spending. This was the 389th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Jacobs disclosed $46.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 771st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Sara Jacobs's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.