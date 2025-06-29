Net Worth Update: Representative Ryan K. Zinke Lost an Estimated $10.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Ryan K. Zinke lost $10.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Ryan K. Zinke Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ryan K. Zinke is worth $13.7M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 77th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Zinke has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Ryan K. Zinke Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ryan K. Zinke:

H.R.3613: Streamlining Foreign Military Sales Act of 2025

H.R.1762: Forest Service Accountability Act

H.R.907: Northern Montana Water Security Act of 2025

H.R.718: Public Lands in Public Hands Act

H.R.717: Wildlife Movement Through Partnerships Act of 2025

H.R.716: Fill the Lake Act

Representative Ryan K. Zinke Fundraising

Representative Ryan K. Zinke recently disclosed $714.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 64th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 86.9% came from individual donors.

Zinke disclosed $468.7K of spending. This was the 62nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Zinke disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 195th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

