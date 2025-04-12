Net Worth Update: Representative Rick W. Allen Lost an Estimated $164.8K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Rick W. Allen lost $164.8K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Rick W. Allen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Rick W. Allen is worth $22.1M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 39th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Allen has approximately $4.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Rick W. Allen Stock Trading

Representative Rick W. Allen Stock Trading

We have data on up to $16.6M of trades from Representative Rick W. Allen, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 27th, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $SSB. The stock has risen 11.62% since then.

of $SSB. The stock has risen 11.62% since then. A April 9th, 2024 purchase of up to $100K of $AMP. The stock has risen 9.12% since then.

of $AMP. The stock has risen 9.12% since then. A October 17th, 2019 sale of up to $100K of $INTU. The stock has risen 120.25% since then.

of $INTU. The stock has risen 120.25% since then. A September 10th, 2019 purchase of up to $100K of $SHW. The stock has risen 93.65% since then.

of $SHW. The stock has risen 93.65% since then. A January 26th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $VZ. The stock has fallen 22.7% since then.

Representative Rick W. Allen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Rick W. Allen:

H.R.2403: TELL Act

H.R.2241: Secret Ballot Protection Act

H.R.2099: To amend the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to authorize a study to review specific outcomes of entrepreneurial skills development programs, and for other purposes.

H.R.1975: BEAD FEE Act of 2025

H.R.1649: Expanding Student Access to Mental Health Services Act

H.R.1446: Validate Prior Learning to Accelerate Employment Act

Representative Rick W. Allen Fundraising

Representative Rick W. Allen recently disclosed $4.4K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 14th, 2025. This was the 649th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% of this came from individual donors.

Allen disclosed $17.8K of spending. This was the 689th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Allen disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 196th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

